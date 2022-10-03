Dry & bright start to the week

Meteorologist John Gross has your Monday morning forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a dry start to the new week along with some more sunshine likely for many!

Rain chances will return, but not looking better until later this week.

Temperatures will begin to warm up going into mid-week, then expecting a decent drop approaching the weekend.

Today & Tonight

A chilly start for Monday morning as temperatures out the door starting in the 30s for many. Even a few 20s farther north near Roscommon. Probably best to put on an extra later this morning. Some patchy frost along with patchy fog in some low lying areas will be possible.

We are expecting partly to at times a mostly sunny sky later this afternoon. Could have a few more clouds to work with especially near the Thumb closer to the lakeshore.

Highs today will reach back into the low to mid 60s. Winds stay generally light from the NE around 5 mph. No rain is expected today.

By the evening hours, mostly clear to partly cloudy should hold for many going into the overnight. Still should remain dry into Tuesday morning.

Lows tonight will be chilly, but not as cold as Monday morning. Many landing in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible again. Chances for patchy fog will be there, but lower compared to Monday morning.

Mid-Week

Tuesday will be another chilly start in the 30s. A few areas of patchy frost will still be possible. Thinking we warm back into the upper 60s near 70 by the afternoon with some more sunshine!

Wednesday will likely have some more clouds to work with, but overall partly cloudy skies for many. Highs will be the warmest of the week; possibly reaching into the low 70s!

Late-Week

Thursday will be our best chance for showers as our next system will approach from the west. Right now, the timing will favor the PM hours into Friday with the better placement staying the farther north you go of the Tri-Cities.

Temperatures in the 60s Thursday will be following by a strong cold front into Friday. Highs Friday will struggle to reach 50 leaving many in the 40s.

Showers will be better for some lake effect activity due to more of a north wind. Temperature profiles will also be important to watch. Enough colder air could support a few wet snowflakes mixing in. With that said, the majority of any precipitation we experience should fall as rain.

Past this system, the upcoming weekend will be cooler, but at least trending dry. Check it out here in your 7 Day Forecast!

