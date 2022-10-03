Empty the Shelters kicks off its fall event

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bissell Pet Foundation is calling all potential pet parents to head over to their local shelters and find the newest member of their family for the Empty the Shelters event. The week of Oct. 3, more than 280 shelters will be reducing adoption fees to help find homes for more cats and dogs.

“At the Bissell event sponsoring the adoption fees, dogs range from no fee to $50 at the most, with several being no adoption fee, some being $25 and a few being $50,” said Beth Wellman, Shelter Director at Humane Society of Midland County. “Cats six months and over are no fee, and kittens are $25 to adopt one, get a second for just $10.”

The Humane Society of Midland County is one of 35 shelters in Michigan participating in the event.

“Last year, we took about 1,000 cats and kittens. That was our lowest intake year since we started. We average around 12 to 1,300. This year we’ve taken in well over 1000 cats and kittens already into just October, so this is going to be another high intake year,” Wellman said.

The Bissell Pet Foundation says, nationwide, shelters are overburdened and factors such as increased owner surrenders due to the economy and the housing crisis, as well as staffing and resources issues, have created a dire situation.

“The building is so small, and there’s so many great animals looking for homes […] if you’re considering adding a pet to your household, adoption should be the first option,” Wellman said.

Since its inception in 2016, Empty the Shelters has helped more than 117,000 pets find homes. The event ends on October 8.

