Fire crews find body while responding to fire

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Fire Department found a body while responding to a fire.

It happened about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 in the 900 block of E. Lorado.

After crews put out the fire, they found the body and notified police, according to the Flint Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not been able to identify the body.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.