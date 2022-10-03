Flint officials looking for ways to reduce water costs

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint officials are looking for ways to reduce water costs for residents.

At a press conference in Flint, mayor Sheldon Neeley announced the $300 water credits passed by the city council last week have begun to hit homeowner’s accounts.

Neeley said the credit will cut yearly water costs for residents by one fourth.

He said the focus now is on how to lower that cost.

“That gives us an opportunity to continue our study of a flat rate water study to see what would be a feasible amount to pay for water every year and so we’re working towards the reduction of the cost of water,” Neeley said.

The money for the credits comes from the American Rescue Plan.

It is available to every resident with an active water account, even those with past due accounts.

