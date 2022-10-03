Flint receiving federal grant to reduce crime and gun violence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Department of Justice will award the city of Flint a $1.5 million grant to reduce crime and gun violence.

Congressman Dan Kildee, who helped secure the federal funding, told TV5 the money will be used to create a community violence intervention program. It will be backed by local law enforcement, community and faith leaders, hospitals and public health experts to address ongoing gun violence.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the money is essential for communities like Flint dealing with gun violence, but added the city is making strides.

“Homicides are down almost 50% inside the city of Flint,” said Neeley. “The violent crime rate is down more than 40%. So we’re using these types of resources to be able to continue to push violence down.”

Neeley admits Flint is still operating under a gun violence emergency, making every effort to take illegal guns off the streets.

“Every illegal weapon that’s confiscated, we destroy,” said Neeley.

Neeley said the city will share more information about the grant on Wednesday.

