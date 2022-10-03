Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night.

“When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.

As fire crews worked to extinguish the flames at the abandoned property on East Lorado Avenue, they discovered a body. Authorities say they are working to identify who the person was.

“Oh my God. This is scary. This is so scary. Prayers and my condolences to the family. I would’ve never suspected that,” Williams said.

Williams tells TV 5 there aren’t a lot of people that live around here.

“If they don’t do something about all these abandoned houses around here, to me, that might continue to happen. I just hope it’s not starting a trend,” Williams said.

And even though she’s concerned about the gruesome discovery, Williams says this has been and always will be home.

“Stuff like that scares me. But I’m not scared of the north side of Flint. Like I said, born and raised, all my schooling, my parents, you know my history right here. So, I’m not going anywhere,” Williams said.

Flint Police are investigating the fire with assistance from the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit.

