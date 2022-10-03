State offering COVID-19 ‘test to treat’ sites

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering 13 COVID-19 “test to treat” locations across the state.

The sites will offer no-cost testing and telehealth services to Michigan residents.

“Early access to these medications helps support faster recovery and decreases the risk of hospitalization,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “COVID-19 treatments are most effective at preventing severe illness when taken as soon after symptoms start. This program provides Michiganders with limited access to a health care provider the ability to be evaluated and treated for COVID-19, rapidly, confidentially, and at no cost.”

The sites will also provide rapid access to no-cost COVID-19 antiviral medications.

“Through a partnership between the State of Michigan, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, telehealth is enabling easy access to these life-saving medications,” said Matt Quinn, science director of the Army’s Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center.

The sites allow residents to access testing, a health assessment, and medication prescriptions in one visit. Any resident who tests positive at the site will be able to utilize telehealth services on-site, the MDHHS said.

The sites are at the following locations:

· Wayne County Community College Northwest Campus, 8200 West Outer Drive. Detroit

· Word of Life Church, 460 West Atherton Road, Flint.

· Albion College-Washington Gardner, 401 East Michigan Avenue, Albion.

· New Beginnings Deliverance Ministry, 2609 E. Genesee, Saginaw.

· Macedonia Baptist Church, G5443 North Saginaw Street, Flint.

· Westwood Mall, 3020 US-41, Marquette.

· New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 33640 Michigan Avenue, Detroit.

· International Gospel Center, 375 Salliotte Road, Ecorse.

· Bethel Baptist Church, 5715 Holcomb Street, Suite 33, Detroit.

· Southwestern Church of God, 3032 Fort Street, Detroit.

· Christ Temple Church, 412 East Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon.

· Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 1105 East Main Street, Benton Harbor.

· Calvary Lutheran Church, 8129 Packard Avenue, Warren.

