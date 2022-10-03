Statues among ‘beary-new’ arrivals at Saginaw Children’s Zoo

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Visitors at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo will get to see the zoo’s latest arrivals starting Oct. 8.

The two statues of bears, which were donated by a couple, will be installed at the zoo just in time for “Zoo Boo.”

“The way the public interacted with them in Grand Rapids really jumped out. To me, people really loved them. I thought that they would be a perfect fit for our Zoo here in Saginaw”, said Sarah Jury, who along with her husband Mike donated the two bear statues.

Artist Bill Secunda made the bears from welded carpentry nails with some details made from hammered railroad spikes, a process Secunda began about 20 years ago.

The polar bear weighs around 1,000 pounds, with the larger bear weighing 1,380 pounds. The two pieces were installed Monday outside of the Zoo’s main gate, where the public can access them all throughout the year.

“I think it’s absolutely wonderful that the Zoo is installing the bears where they are accessible,” Secunda said. “I am happy to see my pieces on display Saginaw and appreciated by the community.”

The Zoo said it looks forward to a formal dedication of the bears, along with a naming contest in spring 2023.

“We are delighted have these two sculptures adorn our entrance adding to the Public art viewable in the City of Saginaw,” said Nancy Parker, executive director of the zoo. “I am quite pleased they have come just in time for Zoo Boo. Families and children of all ages from our community will be able to interact with these bears and share memories that will last for years to come.”

Zoo Boo begins Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday Oct. 9. Zoo Boo continues Oct. 15, 16, 22 and 23.

The Zoo is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Zoo Boo with fun new activities, Dr. Slime Chemistry shows, creepy crawly animal friends, a pirate train, fun prizes, amphitheater shows, and much more.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.