SVSU renames building to honor current President

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A building on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University has a new name.

Monday morning, SVSU held a special ceremony to formally rename the Health and Human Services Building as Bachand Hall.

Donald J. Bachand has been the president at SVSU since 2014, but his service at the university began back in 1978 when Banchard came in as an assistant professor of criminal justice.

In June, SVSU’s Board of Control approved the Health and Human Services Building name change ahead of Bachand’s retirement in December.

“What a great day for me and my family,” Bachand said during Monday’s ceremony. “I mean, this job takes up a lot of time. So, it’s time for me to commit to the rest of my family and make up for lost time for a few years. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Several past and current students spoke during the special ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.