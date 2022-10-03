Why I’m doing Real Men Wear Pink of Mid-Michigan this year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Twelve minutes. Every 12 minutes, someone new is diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. every day. That is wild to me and way too frequent. “You have cancer” – harrowing words I’ve never heard personally. For many women in my life, they can’t say the same.

That’s why I am honored and privileged to be an ambassador for this year’s “Real Men Wear Pink of mid-Michigan” campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and we are already off to a great start!

I remember not too long ago finding out my grandma and two aunts were diagnosed with breast cancer. I remember being so mad! Cancer already took my Aunt Kath from me when I was in eighth grade. Hers was pancreatic cancer. I didn’t want the same thing to happen to more of my own family members.

My grandma, Diana Tanghe, my Aunt Patti Tanghe, and Aunt Cathi Tanghe have all had a run-in with breast cancer. I don’t remember all the specifics surrounding it but I know they were all able to detect breast cancer early – and that makes all the difference.

They all had successful surgeries to get rid of the cancer. My grandma and Aunt Patti’s situation was almost unique. They, along with my mother, got tested for the BRCA gene. My mother, my Aunt Patti, and my grandma’s gene test came back as not a carrier. Yet, my grandma and Aunt Patti still got it. My Aunt Patti had three lymph nodes taken out in surgery and then underwent six weeks of radiation in order to become cancer-free. My Aunt Cathi also had chemotherapy and radiation and had major surgery with more scheduled soon. My grandma, may she rest in power, also overcame the disease. Even though another illness took my grandma too soon, I’m doing this campaign for her and for my family.

I’m so proud of them for being their own advocate and getting the treatment and screenings they needed right away. They took initiative to get the BRCA gene test and then braved a face for surgery, chemo, and radiation. If you’re looking from the outside in, like I am, then you know these women (and men) are warriors. They’re brave. They’re fearless. They’re powerful. It takes a major strong will to take on an aggressive and scary unknown that is cancer.

They are a major reason why I was so eager to follow in David Custer’s and Chris Easlick’s footsteps and continue TV5′s legacy as an ambassador for the RMWP campaign.

I’m also doing this for all women and men diagnosed and battling, especially our viewers across mid-Michigan. So many of you at home have shared your vulnerable stories with me, whether on social media, or in-person for a story we were working on. Every single time I come into contact with a patient or survivor, I feel empowered and have a new perspective on life. Even on their worst days, they continue to be positive and be strong and courageous. It makes me appreciate all the small things in my own life. It has opened my perspective to realize the things that matter: family, health and love. I will continue to use my position to make their voices heard.

I know these times are tough. Inflation, high interest rates, high gas prices and so much more is getting priority and our attention, but did even the smallest donation to my campaign will make a HUGE difference. $5 or $10 will ensure a breast cancer patient or survivor has the online tools they need to get in touch with a professional.

Times are tough. We know. But even a $10 donation goes a long way (Blake Keller WNEM)

A big portion of proceeds also goes to research. The cool thing is, local money goes to local researchers. Jenni Beamer, with the campaign, has reiterated that throughout fundraising efforts.

“Right now, we’re funding 20 researchers in Michigan alone, and the more we raise, honestly, the more research we can fund and the more we can keep programs running,” Beamer said.

Join me and WNEM-TV5 in providing our local patients and survivors with the right tools and resources in their fight because they are definitely not alone. We love you. We pray for you. We are here for you!

My Real Men Wear Pink Campaign Link: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?fr_id=103084&pg=personal&px=58147987

All my best & with so much love,

Blake Keller

WNEMTV5 Wake-Up

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.