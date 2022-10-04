Another warm & bright day for Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another chilly start to the day along with some more sunshine likely for many!

Rain chances will return, but not looking better until later this week.

Temperatures will begin to warm up going into mid-week, then expecting a decent drop approaching the weekend.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight

We’re looking at another chilly start in the 30s for many this morning. A few areas of patchy frost & fog will still be possible especially in low-lying areas. Nothing widespread.

Thinking we warm back into the upper 60s near 70 by the afternoon with some more sunshine! Partly to mostly sunny skies cant be expected for many this afternoon with a light SW wind will stay around 5 mph.

This evening continues to stay dry. Clear to partly cloudy skies will be likely into tonight.

Lows not as cold tonight, only dropping into the low and mid 40s. Patchy will be less likely tonight.

Mid-Late Week

Wednesday will likely have some more clouds to work with, but overall partly cloudy skies for many.

Highs Wednesday will be the warmest day this week; possibly reaching into the low 70s!

Thursday will be our best chance for showers as our next system will approach from the west. Right now, the timing will favor the PM hours into Friday with the better placement staying the farther north you go of the Tri-Cities.

Temperatures in the 60s Thursday will be following by a strong cold front into Friday. Highs Friday will struggle to reach 50 leaving many in the 40s.

Showers will be better for some lake effect activity due to more of a north wind Friday. Temperature profiles will also be important to watch. Enough colder air could support a few wet snowflakes mixing in. With that said, the majority of any precipitation we experience should fall as rain.

Past this system, the upcoming weekend will be cooler, but at least trending dry.

Check it out here in your 7 Day Forecast!

