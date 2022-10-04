Another warm, dry day Wednesday, next round of rain arrives Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a beautiful start to the week in Mid-Michigan and our Tuesday managed to be even nicer!

Our temperatures have managed to climb into the 60s and 70s this afternoon and unlike last night, we’re not seeing any high clouds coming in off of Lake Huron to spoil our sun. More clouds will make an appearance tomorrow, but we should stay dry for one more day before rain returns on Thursday.

This Evening & Overnight

Sunshine should be all that controls our skies through the rest of the evening, so find a reason to be outside tonight! Sunset is around 7:11 PM tonight, so you still have plenty of time. Temperatures will be in the 60s most of the early evening before falling quickly into the 50s after sunset.

Lows tonight are expected to be a bit warmer than last night. (WNEM)

Clear to mostly clear skies will stick around for most of the overnight, allowing us to fall into the 40s tonight. We won’t be quite as chilly as the past few nights. Winds will be light out of the west southwest, if not calm.

Wednesday

Clouds will start streaming in from the west on Wednesday, but none of these clouds are expected to produce any rainfall. Considering how dry our air mass is on Tuesday, these should mostly result in partly cloudy skies. However, we’ll add the possibility that skies could go mostly cloudy at times if these clouds manage to become thick enough in spots. Either way, not rain.

Highs Wednesday, October 5th. (WNEM)

Highs will still manage to jump into the 60s and 70s again tomorrow, with a west southwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Dry weather will last into the overnight for most locations, with just a continued increase in cloud cover. The exception could be our far northern areas, where a spotty shower or two could develop. Lows will stay in the 40s and 50s Wednesday night.

Thursday & Friday Rain

Showers should primarily be in our northern counties Thursday morning. (WNEM)

Shower chances will increase from northwest to southeast as the day goes along Thursday, with showers possible during the morning in our northern counties, largely holding off until after lunch time for the Tri-Cities and Thumb region, and areas south of there.

Showers will sink southward into the Tri-Cities and other regions Thursday afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

Most of these showers should be on the lighter side, but could become a bit steadier if we manage some rumbles of thunder, which isn’t completely off the table.

Highs on Thursday will be a bit of a mixed bag, with upper 60s and low 70s to the southeast, and upper 50s to low 60s in our northern counties where the front comes through first.

Showers will continue into the evening and overnight, but will start shifting primarily to the Thumb and immediate lakeshore into Friday as winds shift northerly. Lows on Thursday night will settle in the upper 30s to low 40s for most, with some middle 30s north of the Tri-Cities.

Rain showers will end by the afternoon on Friday, with skies partly to mostly cloudy (cloudier in the Thumb). Highs will be chilly Friday, with plenty of 40s, and what appears to be low 50s at best.

Rainfall amounts should generally fall under 0.25″.

