Candidates discuss the issues at SVSU forum

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Democratic U.S. House Representative Dan Kildee squared off tonight against his opponent, Republican Paul Junge, at Saginaw Valley State University’s Candidate forum. The candidates disagreed on many topics, but the hot button issue of abortion access drew the biggest response from the crowd.

“This is about an individual having the right to make decisions about their own body. It’s a freedom that women have had in this country for almost 50 years. And I believe that we should trust women to make those very difficult choices themselves,” said Kildee.

“I have strong feelings on that issue as well. I support life. And but I’m also very pleased that the voters of the state of Michigan will decide that issue and it’s important to point out that it will not be something that’s decided in Congress,” said Junge.

Both staked out their positions on the student loan forgiveness program, announced by President Joe Biden.

“I have no doubt that there are people that struggle with people who thought by taking on that debt, they would be able to manage it and it’s been a struggle and, you know, I can understand in targeted fashion that you might want to try to help particular individuals. But as I said in the debate, a blanket forgiveness of 10s of 1000s of dollars is so unfair to so many people,” said Junge.

While Kildee said, “we can have a program that supports them. But if we’re going to make this investment in higher education, we ought to help those people who have student debt who are in real need. But it’s been most of that resource to make sure that the cost of education for people who are in school or aspire to go to school doesn’t put them in a position where they have mountains of debt going forward.”

Kildee and Junge did agree on not sending troops to Ukraine.

SVSU will host another forum on Monday, October 10th between Republican State Representative Annette Glenn and Democratic challenger Bay City Commissioner Kristen McDonald Rivet.

