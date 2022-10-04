Dow Gardens Conservatory reopens after renovations

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - After four years of renovations, the Dow Gardens Conservatory in Midland has officially reopened.

The additions to the 50-year-old building include a new light-filled lobby and desk area, and a brand new water feature that lets anyone move water in nine different directions, and also allows people to interact with plant-life in several new ways.

One big focus in the renovations was to make the building friendlier for customers.

“We worked in the design of this to look at flow of guest for big events, like butterflies and Christmas Walk which bring our guests through this facility. But also looking at everyday use of this facility, and so we do hope it becomes a staple for locals in the winter,” said Carolynn Paten, assistant director of guest operations at Dow Gardens.

Paten added, in the winter months, their tropical plants need the heat and the conservatory’s temperature sits around 80-degrees.

The conservatory is open from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday through Oct. 31.

In November, winter hours take effect with Dow Gardens opening up at 10 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m.

Other weather-related closures may occur throughout the year.

