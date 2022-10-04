Michigan native helping restore power in Florida

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Search and recovery efforts continue across the state of Florida.

“Some areas just look like a war zone,” says Michigan native Aaron Schiefer. He’s currently working for the Tampa Electric Company.

Schiefer says all hands are on deck in the Tampa Bay area as they work around the clock to get power restored.

“We’ve been working 16 hours a day since the storm, nonstop around the clock,” Schiefer said. “We’ve got night crews out every night. We’re doing everything we can.”

1,600 people have been rescued statewide to date. Rescue crews continue to search through shredded homes and rubble to find survivors. The death toll exceeds 100 and it’s expected to continue rising.

“There’s entire islands that have been erased, had 15-20 houses that were on them that are just gone,” Schiefer said. “They won’t even be able to rebuild those houses where there at.”

Schiefer says though he hasn’t been home since last week.

“We’re on our 6th straight 16-hour day, I haven’t seen my kid since Wednesday,” said Schiefer. “It’s tough on everybody. We got wives at home holding the fort down they’re sacrificing just as much as we are. But we’re all happy to help. It’s nothing like getting a hug from a customer when you get her power turned back on.”

Schiefer says they’re down to 800 people left without power in the Tampa area, that number started at 300,000. They expect to get everyone’s service restored by the end of the week.

