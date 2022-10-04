Investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - State investigators seized 56 gaming machines and nearly $13,000 in alleged illegal gambling profits during two raids in September.

The raids happened on Sept. 28 and 29 in Redford Township, gas stations in Taylor and Allen Park, and a Flint-area store, the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) said.

The raids, which were associated with several joint investigators by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the MGCB, took place at the following locations:

A gas station located at 25845 Eight Mile Road in Redford Township

A gas station located at 8808 Pelham Road in Taylor

A gas station located at 19350 Ecorse Road in Allen Park

The Hot Spot, located at 5542 Fenton Road in Mundy Township

Investigators removed one gaming machine from each gas station and 53 machines from the Mundy Township store, the MGCB said.

“We’ve seen an increasing number of complaints about alleged illegal gambling, and we appreciate the help received from citizens who call our tip line at 888-314-2682,” said Henry Williams, executive director for the MGCB. “The MGCB works closely with local law enforcement agencies to investigate alleged illegal gambling locations, which do not provide the protections associated with legal, regulated gaming and can bring unwanted crime to neighborhoods.”

The store in Mundy Township allegedly offered customers opportunities to play casino-style games in conjunction with a purchase of overpriced snacks and merchandise, the MGCB said.

Investigators seized $9,141 in alleged gaming-related cash when they executed search warrants at the store on Sept. 29.

