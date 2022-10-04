One man killed, another injured in Flint shooting

Flint Police are investigation a shooting that killed one man and critically injured another.
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and critically injured another.

On Oct. 3 at 7:11 p.m, officers responded to the scene in the 900 block of Root Street.

Investigators said two men had been shot, and both were taken to a local hospital.

The first victim, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead. The other man, a 24-year-old, is in critical condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

