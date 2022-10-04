Security guard accidentally fires gun at Oxford Middle School, officials say

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - A security guard in Oxford Community Schools accidentally fired his weapon in a bathroom on Monday, district officials said.

No one was injured and no one else but the security guard knew about the gun firing until he reported it, officials said.

In an email sent to parents, Superintendent Ken Weaver said the security guard reported he hung his weapon on a hook inside of the stall door. As he went to grab the gun, it got caught on the lower portion of the hook and accidentally discharged into the cement ceiling, Weaver’s email continued.

The guard then reported the discharge to school officials and notified the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office as required by law.

The security guard is a retired police officer with 28 years of experience who has worked for the school district for the past five years.

The school district is investigating the incident and says it will take corrective action to prevent another incident like this in the future.

