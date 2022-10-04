Sheriff: Woman covered in feces; caregiver charged with elder abuse

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 32-year-old woman has been charged with elder abuse after her patient was taken to a hospital covered in fecal matter.

The 83-year-old patient was taken to Hurley Medical Center on Aug. 12. While at the hospital, employees saw the wounds and the lack of care the 83-year-old woman had suffered, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

The hospital then called the sheriff’s office, which sparked the investigation.

The suspect, 32-year-old Stephanie Allison Windus, never cleaned up the patient after a bowel movement, Swanson said, adding the victim had so many fecal stains on her body the hospital had to soak her skin to remove the stains.

On top of that, the victim had not been moved from her bed for six months, Swanson said.

The victim also has diabetes and Windus is accused of giving her unknown amounts of insulin without checking her sugar.

“You could kill somebody,” Swanson said.

The victim’s body was covered in different levels of contusions and bruising, Swanson said.

“This poor lady, 83-years-old, had no way to defend herself,” he said.

People knew the woman was being neglected and didn’t say anything, Swanson said, adding seven people lived in the doublewide trailer where the abuse took place.

“When you see something, say something,” Swanson said.

Windus has been charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse.

“We won’t stop holding people accountable,” Swanson said, adding the victim is now resting comfortably.

