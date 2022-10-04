University of Michigan to ban tobacco use on all campuses

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WNEM) - The University of Michigan announced it is banning tobacco product use on all of its campuses.

The ban is effective Nov. 17 and is in conjunction with the Great American Smokeout.

The university’s existing smoking policy will be revised and renamed the Tobacco-Free University Premises policy.

The update bans the following products not addressed in the current policy:

Electronic nicotine delivery systems, or ENDS, which are battery-powered devices used to smoke or “vape” chemical solutions that usually include tobacco. Examples are vapes, vape pens, e-cigarettes, e-cigars and hookah pens.

Smokeless tobacco products, commonly called dip, chew, snuff and snus.

“This update is a natural progression of our efforts to improve the overall well-being of our campus community,” said Rob Ernst, chief health officer and associate vice president of student life for health and wellness. “Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death, disease and disability in the U.S. When we instituted our smoke-free policy in 2011, this new generation of products was not commonly used. But during the last decade, the sale of ENDS has more than doubled.”

The new policy will prohibit the use of tobacco products in university buildings, facilities and grounds, and university-owned vehicles, the university said.

Tobacco use will only be permitted in privately-owned vehicles on campuses and on public sidewalks adjacent to public thoroughfares.

