Bay Co. man wins $271K from Michigan lottery

A Bay County man won $271,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
A Bay County man won $271,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County man won $271,601 playing the Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The player matched the five numbers, 14-19-21-34-36, from the Sept. 7 drawing. He bought his winning ticket at Larry’s Corner Lounge at 101 W. Third Street in Pinconning.

“I got a call from my co-worker the day after the drawing asking me if I had bought a ticket at Larry’s,” the player said. “He told me a jackpot winning ticket had been bought at that store, so I went running to my truck to grab my ticket. I looked my ticket over, and I couldn’t believe I was holding the winner!”

The player visited lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and save the remainder.

