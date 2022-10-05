Bay Co. man wins $271K from Michigan lottery

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County man won $271,601 playing the Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The player matched the five numbers, 14-19-21-34-36, from the Sept. 7 drawing. He bought his winning ticket at Larry’s Corner Lounge at 101 W. Third Street in Pinconning.

“I got a call from my co-worker the day after the drawing asking me if I had bought a ticket at Larry’s,” the player said. “He told me a jackpot winning ticket had been bought at that store, so I went running to my truck to grab my ticket. I looked my ticket over, and I couldn’t believe I was holding the winner!”

The player visited lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and save the remainder.

