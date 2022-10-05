Dow Gardens Conservatory reopens after extensive renovation

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Dow Gardens Conservatory in Midland has reopened after years of renovating.

The additions include a light-filled lobby and a new feature with water that moves in nine directions.

The building also gives people several ways to interact with plant life.

“We worked in the design of this to look at flow of guest for big events, like butterflies and Christmas Walk which bring our guests through this facility,” said Carolynn Paten, Dow Gardens assistant director of guest operations. “But also looking at everyday use of this facility, and so we do hope it becomes a staple for locals in the winter.”

The conservatory is open from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can learn more by visiting its website here.

