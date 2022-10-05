Flint to conduct flushing and testing to reconnect to GLWA water supply

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has begun the process of flushing and testing to prepare for the transition back to the city’s normal blend of 95% Great Lakes Water Authority and 5% Genesee County Drain Commission.

The GLWA on Monday said the 120-inch water main that broke in mid-August returned to normal service.

The break put thousands of southeast Michigan residents under a boil-water advisory.

Flint officials say the process of switching back includes flushing stale water out of the city’s 12.6-mile-long transmission main and testing quality as fresh water begins to flow through.

No GLWA water will be used city testing the shows water meets regulatory standards.

The process is expected to take a few more days.

