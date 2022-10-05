Residents give input on new state park coming to Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint will soon be getting a new state park.

Those in charge of bringing it to life hosted an open house for people to weigh in on the multi-million dollar project Tuesday.

About $30 million has been designated to develop the land along the Flint River.

“It’ll offer people a lot more opportunity to engage with the river. A lot of this would be to get rid of the cement barriers to get down to the water,” said Ron Olson, chief of parks and recreation for Michigan DNR. “To add riffles into the water but take out the remaining dam structures to get more water flow and create fish habitats and things like that.”

It would encompass 234 acres and include Chevy Commons along with several nearby parks.

Once complete, it will be the first state park in Genesee County.

The state is taking comments on the plan through Oct. 25. You can comment here.

