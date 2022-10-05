The Flint Water Prosecution Team reacts to the dismissal of criminal charges against 7 people in The Flint Water Crisis

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) -Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is defending the decision to use a one-person grand jury to issue indictments against seven people for their reported roles in the Flint water crisis.

“We did not, as referenced in the Michigan Supreme Court decision, take a shortcut,” Worthy said. “Nor did we employ incorrect law or procedure.”

The seven facing charges included:

* Jarrod Agen, former chief of staff for Governor Rick Snyder;

* Gerald Ambrose, former Flint emergency manager;

* Richard Baird, former senior aide for then-Gov. Rick Snyder;

* former Emergency Manager Darnell Earley;

* Nicolas Lyon, former director of the state Department of Health and Human Services;

* MDHHS staff member Nancy Peeler;

* and Eden Wells, former chief medical executive at the state agency.

That changed Tuesday when Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Kelly ruled the criminal charges against the seven were not valid.

In her decision, she said she was bound by a state Supreme Court ruling that a judge acting as a one-person grand jury had no authority to issue indictments.

“We thought it was absolutely necessary, still think it was absolutely necessary, to get to the truth of what was charged in the indictment,” said Worthy, adding the prosecuting team has yet to decide its next move.

“It’s something that we’re still assessing,” she said. “And so I’m not going to comment on that until the team has had ample time to look at it.”

Worthy wants disappointed Flint residents to know the quest for justice isn’t over.

“If we didn’t care about making sure that we try to get justice for them, we would not be going through this process frankly,” she said. “We deeply care about what’s going on here.”

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley called it “frustrating” that the seven are not being charged because of a legal technicality.

“It is an injustice that the residents have not had the opportunity to hold these individuals responsible for the crimes of the Flint water crisis, and the taxpayers have been burdened with the cost of the defense and the prosecution,” Neeley said. “This is a double injury to our society.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.