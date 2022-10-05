Man facing weapons charge in search stemming from Alma High School threat

(Source: AP)
By Mike Herek
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - A 45-year-old man is facing charges arising from the investigation into the high school threat in Alma last month.

The threat, uncovered Thursday, Sept. 22, led to three students being placed in juvenile detention.

It also led to the search of an Alma residence, where officers say they seized multiple firearms and ammunition.

Today, prosecutors in Gratiot County announced the arraignment of Kory Woolsey.

He’s charged with felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

His association with the detained students was not disclosed.

CHARGES DROPPED IN FLINT WATER CRISIS
Michigan native helping restore power in Florida
1 killed in Lansing police shooting, 2 officers on administrative leave
