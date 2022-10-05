MSP investigating Taymouth Twp. shooting, one man killed

State Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Taymouth Township.
State Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Taymouth Township.(TV5)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating the death of a man after responding to reports of a shooting.

Troopers responded to the scene on Wednesday at 10:06 a.m. on the 6200 block of Rathbun Road in Taymouth Township.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and given aid, but investigators said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman has been detained.

The State Police Crime Lab is currently on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

MSP said there is no threat to the public.

Stay tuned on the air and online as TV5 learns more.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SCAM ALERT
Saginaw Co. Animal Control warns of scam on Facebook page
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today.
TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, October 5
Meteorologist John Gross has your latest forecast.
First Warn5- Wednesday afternoon, October 5
A Bay County man won $271,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
Bay Co. man wins $271K from Michigan lottery