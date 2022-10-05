MSP investigating Taymouth Twp. shooting, one man killed

TAYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating the death of a man after responding to reports of a shooting.

Troopers responded to the scene on Wednesday at 10:06 a.m. on the 6200 block of Rathbun Road in Taymouth Township.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and given aid, but investigators said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman has been detained.

The State Police Crime Lab is currently on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

MSP said there is no threat to the public.

