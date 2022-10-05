Police search for car break-in suspects

Police in Fenton are warning residents to watch for a group of individuals driving around and looking for unlocked vehicles to burglarize.
By Mike Herek
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The sheriff of Genesee County is warning residents to watch for suspects trying to break into cars.

He released video showing a white Chevy Cruze with three armed people inside driving around Fenton.

Sheriff Chris Swanson says the three were trying to open unlocked vehicles last wednesday.

He says they stole credit cards from one car, and days later they stole a car from a mother.

“We found it several days later with our law enforcement partners in Genesee Township by Pineview Estates,” Swanson said. “We sat up on the vehicle and when they were attempting to stop the vehicle they took off on chase. And because chases can be very deadly, it was found to just back off.”

Swanson says the stolen car was later recovered.

