Saginaw Co. Animal Control warns of scam on Facebook page
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials are warning of a scam post on the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Facebook page selling bulldog puppies.
The post includes details about 12-week old puppies that were adopted from a breeder, and includes a link to a google form.
Animal Control said that the page had been hacked and is warning people not to click on the link and fill it out.
Officials are in the process of taking the post down from the page.
