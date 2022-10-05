Saginaw Co. Animal Control warns of scam on Facebook page

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials are warning of a scam post on the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Facebook page selling bulldog puppies.

The post includes details about 12-week old puppies that were adopted from a breeder, and includes a link to a google form.

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is warning residents and visitors about a scam on their Facebook page after it was hacked. (WNEM TV5)

Animal Control said that the page had been hacked and is warning people not to click on the link and fill it out.

Officials are in the process of taking the post down from the page.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.