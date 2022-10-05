Showers return Thursday, temperatures tumble Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had a great run of weather to start this week, and our Wednesday hasn’t been too bad, either!

We’ve had a few more clouds pass through the skies, but those clouds have still allowed for some sunshine and we aren’t expecting any rain through your evening plans tonight. Temperatures rose into the 70s again today in many spots, but don’t get used to it! A big temperature drop is ahead as we end the week.

This Evening & Overnight

Despite the clouds passing through, we should remain dry this evening, so if you’re looking to take advantage of the warm temperatures this evening, you should be in great shape! We’ll be in the 60s most of the evening through sunset (7:10 PM) and then fall into the 50s shortly after.

Low temperatures tonight. (WNEM)

Skies will be a mix of partly and mostly cloudy overnight, with dry conditions expected to continue. Lows tonight will be much more mild with the clouds, with a mix of 40s and 50s. Winds will be light out of the southwest, if not calm.

Thursday

Most, if not all, of the morning hours Thursday should be dry. (WNEM)

Most areas should start the day dry on Thursday, but shower chances will be increasing through the day from northwest to southeast along. Our counties north of the Tri-Cities should have the best chance during the late morning and primarily early afternoon, while areas around the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant, and Thumb southward should see the best chances during the afternoon and evening hours. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, too.

Showers are expected primarily in the afternoon and evening on Thursday. (WNEM)

Skies that start with some sun on Thursday morning, will trend mostly cloudy through the day. Highs will be a bit of a split tomorrow, with primarily low to middle 60s in the far north, to upper 60s and low 70s in the south where the cold front comes through last.

High temperatures as will be warm for one more day on Thursday. (WNEM)

Winds will gradually turn from southwesterly to north northwesterly tomorrow, sustained around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour.

Showers will continue at times during the evening, so if you have plans outdoors tomorrow, be sure to keep an eye on the radar tomorrow night. They’ll eventually shift toward the Thumb and lakeshore overnight as the winds turn primarily northerly.

Lows Thursday night will be chilly, with a mix of 30s and 40s. Those lows will come under primarily mostly cloudy skies.

Friday

Showers will stick around in the Thumb and near the lakeshore through the morning, but should gradually wind down after lunchtime. The eastern shoreline in the Thumb may take a little bit longer for the rain to end in the afternoon, but will eventually see those end before dinner. When all is said and done, rainfall amounts will generally fall around 0.25 or less.

Projected Rainfall For Thursday & Friday (WNEM)

Areas inland will see partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day, with better chances for sunshine breaks occurring during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be much cooler on Friday and some areas won’t get out of the 40s!

High temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the 40s and 50s. (WNEM)

With the cold temperatures during the afternoon and clearing skies into Friday night, we’re in for a huge cool down and we could see our first widespread freeze over the area Friday night. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s can be expected.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.