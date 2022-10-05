Warm with more clouds Wednesday, rain chances return Thursday

Meteorologist John Gross has your Wednesday morning forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another warm day along with some more clouds likely for many going later into the week.

Rain chances will return, but not looking better until later this week.

Temperatures will begin to warm up going into mid-week, then expecting a decent drop approaching the weekend.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight

Thinking we warm back into the low and even a few mid 70s by the afternoon with some more clouds likely later today. Still can expect some filtered sunshine with any higher clouds we experience.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies cant be expected for many this afternoon with a light SW wind will stay around 5-10 mph.

This evening continues to stay dry. Still looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies will be likely into tonight.

Lows not as cold tonight, only dropping into the mid and upper 40s near 50. No frost tonight. Any patchy fog will be contained to a few low-lying areas. Nothing widespread is expected.

Late Week

Thursday will be our best chance for showers as our next system will approach from the west. Right now, the timing will favor the PM hours into Friday with the better placement staying the farther north you go of the Tri-Cities. A few rumbles of thunder can’t completely be ruled out.

Temperatures starting in the 60s Thursday will begin to fall later in the afternoon throughout the 50s and eventually land in the 40s Thursday night. Followed by a strong cold front into Friday. Highs Friday will struggle to reach 50 leaving many in the 40s.

Showers will be better for some lake effect activity due to more of a stronger north wind Friday. Temperature profiles will also be important to watch. Enough colder air could support a few wet snowflakes mixing in north of the region. With that said, the majority of any precipitation we experience should fall as rain.

Past this system, the upcoming weekend will be cooler, but at least trending dry with some more sunshine!

Check it out here in your 7 Day Forecast!

