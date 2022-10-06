Chilly air moves in for Friday, pleasant weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a beautiful stretch so far this week, changes have arrived in Mid-Michigan, with showers arriving in parts of the area late this morning and early afternoon.

Now those showers are moving into other parts of the area ahead of evening plans for tonight. These showers shouldn’t cause too much trouble beyond being a nuisance as they move through. However, they’re step one in a bigger change as we close out the workweek on Friday.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will be mostly cloudy much of the evening, with the passing showers along the cold front. To stay on top of any showers tonight, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar!

Behind the showers, temperatures have already cooled off siginificantly as of 5:30 PM, with some of our northern counties already in the low 50s. Expect temperatures to drop pretty quickly in other areas, with an eventual landing spot in the 30s and low 40s.

Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s for Thursday night. (WNEM)

Most areas will see showers end prior to midnight, however the Thumb and areas right along the Lake Huron shoreline north of the Saginaw Bay will have a chance to see lake-effect showers overnight as northerly winds continue. Those winds will be sustained roughly between 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Friday

We’ll see one of our coldest days of the season on Friday, with highs struggling to break the 50 degree mark, if they even do so at all. Winds will continue out of the north around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour (up to 30 miles per hour near the water).

Temperatures will be much cooler on Friday. (WNEM)

Skies will be a mixed bag on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies in areas downwind of Lake Huron, with a better chance for some breaks in the clouds as you move inland toward US-127 (toward Mt. Pleasant).

Showers will continue in eastern locations on Friday. (WNEM)

Showers will continue in the Thumb and next to the shoreline north of the Saginaw Bay, but should gradually wind down into the late afternoon and evening hours.

Skies will start clearing into Friday night and with colder afternoon highs already in place, we should be in for a sizable cool down overnight. Many areas will likely get close to seeing or actually see their first freeze of the season, depending on how well we can get rid of the clouds and see our wind drop off.

We could see a widespread freeze on Friday night. (WNEM)

Frost and freeze alerts will likely be issued for counties in the Thumb, and south of US-10. Areas north of there have already experienced a freeze or hard frost, and are no longer considered to be in the growing season.

Saturday & Sunday

Although it will be a very cold start to the weekend on Saturday morning, expect a beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine both days. Saturday and Sunday both should have partly to mostly sunny skies, and we should make some progress temperature wise by Sunday, with many areas getting back into the 60s for highs.

We dry out this weekend, with plenty of sun both days! (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.