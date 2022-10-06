East Tawas City Councilmember accused of solicitation to commit murder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police says it has arrested 65-year-old Michael Mooney.

The East Tawas City Councilmember and local business owner was arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 5, on two counts of solicitation of murder.

Detectives began investigating after a report that Mooney had solicited a Georgia man to murder two Oscoda residents.

Mooney had been serving as the executor of an estate when he solicited one of decedent’s relatives to kill the decedent’s wife and son, according to MSP.

He’s due back in court later this month.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the MSP West Branch Post at 989-345-0956.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.