Flint aims to increase active shooter training

By Meg McLeod
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is taking steps to improve public safety.

While standing alongside police, Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced the city will make new efforts to improve active shooter training for schools and churches.

“We have to protect those as the most vulnerable,” Neeley said. “Our senior citizens, homes, and our churches or our restaurants and definitely our schools.”

The announcement comes on the heels of a $1.5 million federal grant to reduce crime and gun violence in the vehicle city.

