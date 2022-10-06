Flocking to Michigan for reproductive care

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Women have been flocking to Michigan from as far away as Texas to get the reproductive care they need, and want, because of laws preventing them from receiving care in their states.

“After the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v Wade, we did see a influx of patients traveling to Michigan to receive abortion care,” says Ashlea Phenicie Communications Director for Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

The June ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court handing the issue back to the states, 14 of which now have abortion bans.

“We are now seeing anywhere from two to three times the number of out of state patients that we used to serve before the Supreme Court decision,” says Phenicie.

She says it is unfortunate patients are having to travel such great distances in order to receive reproductive care.

“Its an incredible burden for folks to overcome all of these barriers of you know, arranging travel, arranging child care, the additional financial requirements it takes to get here,” says Phenicie.

While traveling great distances has taken a toll on patients, the increase of patients from outside the state is having an effect on services in Michigan.

“Abortion restrictions anywhere in the nation do impact care here in Michigan. Because those patients then turn to Michigan are traveling here and that can increase wait times for everyone,” says Phenicie.

She says providers are staying longer hours and are implementing new programs to make sure patients are able to get the access to the treatments they need.

“We have also started a abortion Patient Navigator Program. This program helps patients who are facing barriers to arrange travel, connect with financial resources, navigate any you know uncertainties about how to get here and really provides that both emotional and tangible support to people who are either traveling out of state or even Michiganders, who are who are encountering barriers,” says Phenicie.

In November, Michigan voters will decide whether to place abortion rights in the state constitution putting an end to a 1931 law that makes it a crime to perform most abortions.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.