Major stretch of I-69 reopens after $100 million project

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 2.5 mile section of I-69 has reopened following repairs.

On Thursday afternoon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer stood alongside Congressman Dan Kildee and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley to celebrate the reopening of all lanes of I-69 between Fenton Road and M-54.

The governor’s office reports the project cost $100 million and supported 1,270 jobs.

Governor Whitmer said the project will help improve the flow of traffic.

“82,000 vehicles travel this section of I-69 every day,” Whitmer said. “77,000 passenger vehicles and 5,000 commercial vehicles. Rebuilding I-69 will improve the flow of commerce for commuters and for tourists.”

Whitmer also said the improved bridges will help them last another 60 years.

