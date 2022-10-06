Major stretch of I-69 reopens after $100 million project

A section of I-69 between Fenton Road and M-54 has reopened.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 2.5 mile section of I-69 has reopened following repairs.

On Thursday afternoon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer stood alongside Congressman Dan Kildee and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley to celebrate the reopening of all lanes of I-69 between Fenton Road and M-54.

The governor’s office reports the project cost $100 million and supported 1,270 jobs.

Governor Whitmer said the project will help improve the flow of traffic.

“82,000 vehicles travel this section of I-69 every day,” Whitmer said. “77,000 passenger vehicles and 5,000 commercial vehicles. Rebuilding I-69 will improve the flow of commerce for commuters and for tourists.”

Whitmer also said the improved bridges will help them last another 60 years.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Major section of I-69 reopens following $100 million project.
Section of I-69 reopens
Michigan State Police
East Tawas City Councilmember accused of solicitation to commit murder
Nearly $447 million will go towards projects to expand broadband in rural areas.
Michigan gets federal money for high-speed internet access program
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical