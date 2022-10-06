Nearly 5,300 child care providers in Michigan awarded $253M in grants

LANSING, MI (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 5,200 child care programs in Michigan have received part of $253 million in grants.

According to the governor’s office, the funding is provided through the third round of the Child Care Stabilization Grant. The funds will keep programs open for business and serving Michigan families, the governor’s office said.

“Michigan thrives when every family has access to quality, affordable child care that meets their needs,” Whitmer said. “I’ve worked across the aisle to make record, bipartisan investments in in child care because as a mom I know the importance of having a child care provider you trust and your kids love. All our kids deserve a strong start. These grants are another investment in their future, our child care industry, early educators, and our state’s prosperity. Let’s keep working together for our kids.”

Grants were awarded to licensed centers, group homes, family homes, and tribal child care providers. The governor’s office said the grants can be used to lower tuition costs for families, increase compensation for early educators, recruit and train new staff members, improve learning environments, and more.

The Child Care Stabilization Grant is a non-competitive grant for child care programs to help stabilize operations and support the health and safety of children and staff. Eligible licensed child care programs applied for funding in summer 2022.

Total grant awards: 5,170

Total funding: $252,975,352

Average awards: Family home program: $8,717 Group home program: $17,028 Child care center: $89,905



