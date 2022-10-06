Police respond to active shooting at Dearborn hotel

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are responding to an active shooting scene at a hotel in Dearborn.

State police first reported the incident shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The shooting is at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn.

“There are still shots being fired by the suspect,” state police said Thursday afternoon while asking residents to stay away from the scene. “This situation is active and dangerous.”

TV5 will update once we learn more.

Nearly 5,300 child care providers in Michigan awarded $253M in grants
