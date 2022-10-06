Police respond to active shooting at Dearborn hotel

DEARBORN, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are responding to an active shooting scene at a hotel in Dearborn.

State police first reported the incident shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The shooting is at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn.

“There are still shots being fired by the suspect,” state police said Thursday afternoon while asking residents to stay away from the scene. “This situation is active and dangerous.”

