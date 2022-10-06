Rain return Thursday, colder Friday, nice weekend ahead

Meteorologist John Gross has your Thursday morning forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a mild Thursday ahead along with a mostly dry first half of the day.

Rain chances will return, but not looking better until later in the day. A few rumbles will also be on the table.

Temperatures are then expected to drop a decent amount approaching the weekend.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight

Thursday will be our best chance for showers as our next system will approach from the west. At least for the morning hours, we should still manage to stay dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles or isolated shower will be the worst of it for the morning.

Right now, the timing will favor the PM hours into Friday with the better placement staying the farther north you go of the Tri-Cities mid afternoon. Eventually impacting the Tri-Cities and areas south into the evening hours. A few rumbles of thunder can’t completely be ruled out.

Temperatures starting in the 60s and low 70s Thursday early afternoon will begin to fall later in the afternoon throughout the 50s and eventually land in the 40s this evening.

Winds will become breezy going later into the afternoon and evening along a cold front. A Small Craft Advisory will hold for the Saginaw Bay and lakeshore Thursday afternoon into Friday evening. Winds from the SW to the north could peak near 30-35 mph. Waves as high as 6-9 feet will make for rough and dangerous boating conditions.

Thursday night temperatures continue to drop back in the 30s near 40 into Friday morning. Chances for patchy frost will be back on the table Friday morning.

Late Week

Followed by a strong cold front into Friday. Highs Friday will struggle to reach 50 leaving many in the 40s.

Showers will be better for some lake effect activity due to more of a stronger north wind Friday.

Temperature profiles will also be important to watch. Enough colder air could support a few wet snowflakes mixing in north of the region. With that said, the majority of any precipitation we experience should fall as rain.

Past this system, the upcoming weekend will be cooler, but at least trending dry with some more sunshine!

Check it out here in your 7 Day Forecast!

