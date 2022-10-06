Sheriff: Man stole golf cart then broke into home in Fenton Township

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Four people who were golfing at Fenton Farms on Saturday morning were inconvenienced when a man allegedly stole their golf cart before going on to break more laws, authorities said.

“He likes to go and walk up, approaches them and said, ‘I’m taking your golf cart,’” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. “He’s wearing a black hoodie, and he’s wearing a life jacket. Yes, like a marine life jacket you would use on a boat.”

Swanson said the accused man’s name is Aaron Matthew Braham of Davison.

After allegedly stealing the golf cart, Swanson said Braham started knocking on doors near Torrey Road and Margaret Drive and broke into a house through a sunroom.

That’s where deputies arrived to arrest the habitual offender whose crime spree reportedly started in Livingston County where the sheriff said he was getting into cars.

However, there was no complaint made, and that is what brought him to the Fenton area.

“They go from one neighborhood to the next, one county to the next, and they just do this every night. This is their job,” Swanson said.

Braham is facing charges of home invasion and unlawful driving away of an automobile.

