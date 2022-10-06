Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings.

The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.

In two of the incidents, the suspect or suspects entered through a basement window, the sheriff’s office said.

In another incident, the suspect gained entry by prying the latch on a garage door.

There was an attempted breaking and entering where a sliding door was pried, but entry was not made, the sheriff’s office said.

The fifth attempt was scared off because the homeowner was home at the time, the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner described that suspect as 5′11″ and 130 pounds. The suspect was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on these incidents, contact Det. Sgt. Josh Herman at 989-673-8161 ext. 2234.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.