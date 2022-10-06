Superintendent: Midland middle schooler arrested after making threats toward other students

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland middle school student was arrested on Thursday after allegedly making threats against other students.

The student made threats against other students at Northeast Middle School, Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow said.

Administration at the school became aware of the threat on Thursday and contacted the Midland Police Department immediately, Sharrow said.

The threats were made on Monday, Oct. 3, according to the Midland Police Department.

“The threat was made by a 13-year-old eighth grader who attends Northeast Middle School. The threat involved the use of a firearm,” police said, adding no firearm has been located.

Police do not believe the student has access to any firearms.

The student who allegedly made the threats was arrested and taken into custody. He is being held at the Midland County Juvenile Care Center.

“There is no risk to the community or the school at this time,” police said.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Midland Police Department Detective Bureau at 989-631-4244.

