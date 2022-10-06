Trial begins for three accused of helping in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, Mich. (WNEM) - Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“These men knew who Adam Fox was when they trained him,” said Michigan Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin.

Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for a terrorist act.

“Their plan was to kill the entire security detail of Michigan State troopers who were sworn to protect her and kidnap her and kill her,” said Rollstin.

Morrison, Musico and Bellar were all members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group that trained in Jackson County, about 80 miles west of Detroit.

The trio is not charged with directly participating in the kidnapping scheme, but with assisting Adam Fox and Barry Croft who were convicted in August for the conspiracy.

“They hated our governor as much as they hated her press,” Rollstin said. “They didn’t care what the politics were. Republican, democrat, anybody in power is who these men hated.”

Attorneys for Morrison, Musico and Bellar said their clients did not provide materials or other support to those who plotted to kidnap Whitmer and that they were only concerned about how the government was operating. If convicted, each defendant could face up to 20 years in prison.

