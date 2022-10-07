Colder Friday, brighter weekend ahead

Meteorologist John Gross has your Friday morning forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A colder air mass as arrived and will stick around going into the weekend. This will also come with some stronger winds.

A few showers for some will hold Friday before a nicer and brighter weekend takes hold!

Temperatures going into next week do slowly look to rebound closer to average.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight

Followed by a strong cold front into Friday. Highs Friday will struggle to reach 50 leaving many in the 40s after factoring in the stronger north winds around 10-15 mph. Gusts near 25 mph at times. Winds today will make wind chills feel more like the 40s, if not some upper 30s closer to the lakeshore.

Showers will be better for some lake effect activity due to more of a stronger north wind Friday near the lakeshore and within the Thumb. Areas farther inland should expect a mostly dry Friday with variably cloudy skies and a few rays of sun mixed in.

Temperature profiles will also be important to watch. Enough colder air could support a few wet snowflakes mixing in north of the region. With that said, the majority of any precipitation we experience should fall as rain.

Winds start to diminish later this evening and turn more WNW into tonight. This will end any lake effect showers by the evening and overnight tonight.

Still chilly in the 40s and eventually some 30s later tonight. Bundle up for any football games this evening!

Lows tonight near 30 and even some 20s north possible Frost will be likely. Frost Advisories are in effect for Gratiot and Isabella counties Saturday 2-9 AM. More information is here! Cover or bring in any sensitive plants!

Weekend Outlook

Past this system, the upcoming weekend will be cooler, but at least trending dry with some more sunshine!

Although it will be a very cold start to the weekend on Saturday morning, both days should have partly to mostly sunny skies, and we should make some progress temperature wise by Sunday, with many areas getting back into the 60s for highs.

As of now, more sunshine is likely Saturday with a few more clouds Sunday along a weak passing cold front.

Saturday will also have to deal with breezy conditions. West winds around 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph will be on the table.

Temperatures do slowly warm back into the 60s next week. Check it out here in your 7 Day Forecast!

