Flint woman with federal marijuana charge shares story, applauds pardons

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The announcement that thousands of people will be pardoned for federal marijuana possession charges is a welcome one for Flint native Keysa Smith who has experienced her own struggles within the legal system related to a marijuana offense.

President Joe Biden said approximately 6,500 people who were convicted of simple possession from 1992 to 2021 will be cleared.

“I feel like it’s a good step,” Smith said.

Smith pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana in 2007. She was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in federal prison. She had significant time shaved off her sentence due to her participation in a drug program and ended up serving roughly four-and-a-half years.

“We were just given those sentences because we basically didn’t have a choice, even though we didn’t have any priors,” Smith said.

Smith was arrested with a handful of family members in 2006. She said they were traveling across state lines with marijuana from California to Michigan.

“I had never been convicted, never been in any trouble, I was actually a college student at the time,” Smith said.

At the time, Smith was 27-years-old, a student and a single mom.

Smith was released from prison in 2011 and started to rebuild her life. It started simply with a job at Bob Evans. She would open a street vending business just a few years later. In 2015, she opened Spectacular Spudz in the Flint Farmer’s Market.

She is hopeful that, even though President Biden’s pardon only includes simple possession charges, one day that could be expanded to include conspiracy charges like hers where her otherwise clean record would be taken into account.

The president wants states to adopt similar pardons as his administration also reviews the scheduling classification for marijuana which is Schedule 1. That puts it in a category with drugs like LSD and heroin.

“I’m all for it because I do feel, unfortunately, there’s a lot more petty cases with the state, and people should not have those cases,” Smith said.

Smith continues to do speaking engagements to advocate for people who are wrongly sentenced and said she is opening a brick and mortar Spectacular Spudz in November.

