SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The stretch of nice Fridays continues today too, except temperatures will be colder going into this evening. Remember to check back here each week for updated forecasts for your favorite teams!

Clare @ Sanford-Meridian (WNEM)

BC Western @ Midland (WNEM)

Fenton @ Linden (WNEM)

Chesaning @ Durand (WNEM)

Bad Axe @ Laker (WNEM)

Sandusky @ Ubly (WNEM)

Swan Valley @ Freeland (WNEM)

Standish-Sterling & Nouvel (WNEM)

Midland Dow @ Heritage (WNEM)

Saginaw MLS & Ithaca (WNEM)

BC All Saints @ Ashley (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.