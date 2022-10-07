Frost & freeze tonight, pleasant weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We knew it was coming, but what a change around Mid-Michigan for our Friday!

Temperatures haven’t broken out of the 40s in spots this afternoon and those who have, haven’t seen temperatures break much over the 50 degree mark. Add in a breezy northerly wind at times, and it’s felt even cooler at times. Are we really in wind chill season?!

As we head into the weekend, we are drying out in time for Friday night plans, and we should get warmer, too!

This Evening & Overnight

Lake-effect rain that has been passing through the Thumb periodically today is starting to wind down and we should remain largely dry the rest of the night. Clouds will be a bit more stubborn to leave, but we eventually expect to clear out for a good chunk of the night as high pressure starts to nose into the region.

Low temperatures tonight and early Saturday. (WNEM)

With already cool temperatures today and clearing skies, we expect a big drop for overnight lows, with temperatures expected to settle into the 20s and 30s tonight. Assuming we drop that far, we are expecting frost and a freeze tonight, with Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories in place for areas around the Tri-Cities and southward. Conditions are expected to be the same in our northern counties, but with the growing season considered over, there will be no headlines issued here.

Frost Advisories & Freeze Warnings are in effect tonight. (WNEM)

The only thing to watch, will be lake-effect clouds that may push in our direction from the west side of the state late tonight. If they arrive soon enough, this may prevent some areas from reaching 32° or below.

Saturday & Sunday

Any clouds that linger Saturday morning should push out of the area through the morning, with skies expected to become mostly sunny into Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be below-average, but should be warmer than today with more areas getting a chance to climb back into the lower and middle 50s for highs.

High temperatures for Saturday, October 8th. (WNEM)

Winds will be breezy on Saturday, with primarily westerly winds around 10 to 20 miles per hour at the peak, with gusts occasionally near 25 miles per hour.

Dry weather will continue on Saturday night, with another cool night expected. However, we should remain a bit warmer than Friday with upper 30s and low 40s.

High temperatures for Sunday, October 9th. (WNEM)

Sunday should start with mostly sunny skies, but there’s a chance we see skies cloud up a bit into the afternoon. Either way, we expect to remain dry on Sunday, with high temperatures getting a chance to climb back into the 60s in our warmest locations. Some of our northwesterly zones could remain in the 50s.

Dry weather continues on Sunday night, with lows mostly in the upper 30s to low 40s.

