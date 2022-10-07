Man arrested for allegedly stealing boat, trailers

TITTABAWASSEE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Tittabawassee Township man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a boat and two trailers from a storage business.

The Tittabawassee Township Police Department says the thief broke into storage units at SDR Storage on Midland Road, where he stole a boat and two trailers, between October 2020 and April 2021.

On Sept. 14, the department received information from one of the boat owners about someone who may have had their boat.

A follow-up investigation and interviews were completed, and police located the boat in Gaylord. The trailers were located in Lake City and West Branch.

Police arrested 55-year-old Dennis Tyrrell. He has since been charged with three felony counts of breaking and entering, and three felony counts of larceny. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.