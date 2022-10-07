Mt. Pleasant lottery club wins $616K

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT
MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A lottery club in Mt. Pleasant recently won more than $616,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.

The four-person Cabin Corner Crew won $616,985 playing the Lucky 7 Fast Cash.

They bought the winning ticket at the Cabin, located at 930 W. Bloomfield in Mt. Pleasant.

“Whenever we meet for dinner, we’ll play Club Keno or Fast Cash,” the club’s representative said. “One of our club members wanted pizza, so we met at The Cabin, and each put in $20 for Fast Cash tickets. I bought the tickets and laid them all face down on the table like I always do. As we started turning them over, we saw the jackpot had reset. The last ticket we turned over was the jackpot winner! We all started screaming and saying words you probably shouldn’t say in public!”

The club recently claimed its prize at the Michigan Lottery headquarters. They plan to pay bills and save the remainder of their winnings.

