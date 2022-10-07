Saginaw receives more federal dollars to fight crime

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Congressman Dan Kildee stopped in Saginaw to talk about more federal dollars the city will receive as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods grant.

“Really proud to announce an award of nearly $350,000 to help reduce crime, to combat gun violence, and to improve public safety right here in Saginaw,” Kildee said.

The funding is part of the effort to reduce violent gang and gun crime in Saginaw. Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts tells us some of the money will be used to enhance the district’s school resource officer program.

“The proactive aspect of this grant is what I’m really excited about. So that we get to our students early and educate them on the importance of sound decision making,” Roberts said.

The influx of cash will put the Project Safe Neighborhoods grant in place for another three years. Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth calls it a difference maker.

“From last year to this point this year, our shootings have gone down 65% in the city of Saginaw. This is all due to the effects of the Project Safe Neighborhood grant,” Ruth said.

For his part, Kildee tells us he’s proposing an additional $ 4.3 million dollars in the next federal budget for police departments in Mid-Michigan. Kildee went on to say that it’s all about listening to the community and getting the resources it needs to do the job of fighting and reducing crime.

“I’m just really proud of the community coming together across jurisdictions, across disciplines, to try to take this issue on,” Kildee said.

Meanwhile, Andrea Foster, the Chairperson of the Covenant Neighborhood Association, tells us the more money Saginaw gets to fight crime, the better.

“I think that this community needs the help. I know that there is a definite limit that is placed on the Saginaw Police Department in what they’re able to do with the funding they do have,” Foster said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.